Jan. 12 news from CES
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Jan. 12 news from CES

This week the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is in full swing in Las Vegas. There are too many announcements to list each one in a separate article, so here are some of today’s highlights:

Tech21 has announced three new protective cases for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. They include a limited edition Chinese New Year case designed in collaboration with cut paper artist Bovey Lee, a premium vegan leather case and the Evo Max, the brand’s “most protective case ever.”

Xentris Wireless is showcasing its wireless chargers, which are are Qi certified and compatible with all Qi-enabled smartphones including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

Orbit says its B-hyve line of smart irrigation products is adding support for Apple HomeKit. Compatible with all future B-hyve Wi-Fi Smart Sprinkler Timers as well as the new B-hyve Smart Hose Faucet Timer, customers now have the ability to control these devices through the Apple Home app on their iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch or with their voice using Siri.

PopSockets has launched the PopSockets Car Vent Mount. Built to fit into the air vent of your car, it’s designed to make it easy for anyone with a PopSocket on their smartphone to mount it on their car’s dashboard.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Civilization VI 1.0.7 - Next iteration o...
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is the next entry in the popular Civilization franchise. Originally created by legendary game designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a strategy game in which you attempt to... Read more
Hopper Disassembler 4.3.12- - Binary dis...
Hopper Disassembler is a binary disassembler, decompiler, and debugger for 32- and 64-bit executables. It will let you disassemble any binary you want, and provide you all the information about its... Read more
Quicken 4.6.8 - Complete personal financ...
Quicken makes managing your money easier than ever. Whether paying bills, upgrading from Windows, enjoying more reliable downloads, or getting expert product help, Quicken's new and improved features... Read more
ffWorks 1.0.1 - Convert multimedia files...
ffWorks (was iFFmpeg), focused on simplicity, brings a fresh approach to the use of FFmpeg, allowing you to create ultra-high-quality movies without the need to write a single line of code on the... Read more
LaunchBar 6.9.4 - Powerful file/URL/emai...
LaunchBar is an award-winning productivity utility that offers an amazingly intuitive and efficient way to search and access any kind of information stored on your computer or on the Web. It provides... Read more
WALTR 2 2.6.7 - $39.95
WALTR 2 helps you wirelessly drag-and-drop any music, ringtones, videos, PDF, and ePub files onto your iPhone, iPad, or iPod without iTunes. It is the second major version of Softorino's critically-... Read more
beaTunes 5.1.0 - Organize your music col...
beaTunes is a full-featured music player and organizational tool for music collections. How well organized is your music library? Are your artists always spelled the same way? Any R.E.M. vs REM?... Read more
Suitcase Fusion 8 19.0.4 - Font manageme...
Suitcase Fusion 8 is the creative professional's font manager. Every professional font manager should deliver the basics: spectacular previews, powerful search tools, and efficient font organization... Read more
TrailRunner 3.8.3164 - Route planning fo...
TrailRunner is the perfect companion for runners, bikers, hikers, and all people wandering under the sky. Plan routes on a geographical map. Import GPS or workout recordings and journalize your... Read more
NeoOffice 2017.6 - Mac-tailored, OpenOff...
NeoOffice is a complete office suite for OS X. With NeoOffice, users can view, edit, and save OpenOffice documents, PDF files, and most Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents. NeoOffice 3.x... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

All the best games on sale for iPhone an...
Happy last day of the week. I hope you've been having a good one. I have. I saw ten doggos today. So because I'm in a good mood, I thought I'd round up all of the best games that are currently on sale on the App Store. [Read more] | Read more »
The very best games that came out for iP...
We're getting to the end of the first real, full, proper week of 2018. And in that time we've seen some pretty awesome games landing on the App Store. Of course, we've seen some absolute duffers as well. The sort of games that you look at and... | Read more »
Rusty Lake Paradise (Games)
Rusty Lake Paradise 1.4 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.4 (iTunes) Description: Jakob, the oldest son of the Eilander family, is returning to Paradise island after his mother passed away. Since her... | Read more »
Antihero Guide - Sneaky tricks to get ah...
Games of Antihero start out small and streamlined, but they quickly turn into long strategic conquests as you fight for control of the Victorian-era streets. If you find yourself struggling in the skullduggery department, here are a few things you... | Read more »
Here's why Niantic pulling Pokemon...
If there's one thing that Pokemon GO did well, it was bringing people together. I still remember seeing groups of people around the marina near where I live in the weeks after the game came out, all of them trying to grab some water Pokemon. There... | Read more »
Let Them Come (Games)
Let Them Come 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
Why the iPhone X isn't the best bet...
It's always tempting to have the best thing. As game players we're almost conditioned to chase the biggest processor, the most power, the next generation. Even mobile gaming isn't immune to this push to progress - there are games on the App Store... | Read more »
Why Nintendo needs to sharpen up its act...
Let's not thwack around the undergrowth here, Nintendo has done alright when it comes to mobile games. Super Mario Run is probably one of the best auto-runners on the App Store, and you can see why by clicking here for our review. And Animal... | Read more »
The 5 most anticipated mobile games of 2...
2017 was a pretty outstanding year for mobile games, and one we won't soon forget. While you might still be working through your back log of positively brilliant games from the past year, we're still excited to see what the next year has in... | Read more »
The best new games we played this week -...
It's always hard returning to the daily grind after the holiday break, so it's best to take things a bit slowly. Turns out the mobile gaming world is getting off to a lazy start, too, but we still have three excellent games to feature. Let's get... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $120-$100 off MS...
B&H Photo has 2017 13″ 128GB MacBook Airs on sale for $120 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 13″ 1.8GHz/128GB MacBook Air (MQD32LL/A): $... Read more
15″ Touch Bar MacBook Pros on sale for up to...
Adorama has Space Gray 15″ MacBook Pros on sale for $200 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and Adorama charges sales tax in NJ and NY only: – 15″ 2.8GHz MacBook Pro Space Gray (MPTR2LL/A): $2199, $200 off... Read more
21″ 3.4GHz 4K iMac on sale for $1399, $100 of...
Adorama has the 21″ 3.4GHz 4K #Apple #iMac on sale today for $1399. Their price is $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and Adorama charges sales tax in NJ and NY only: – 21″ 3.4GHz 4K iMac (MNE02LL/A... Read more
B&H offering 13″ Apple MacBook Pros for u...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $75-$120 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 13-inch 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (... Read more
B&H continues to offer clearance 2016 15″...
B&H Photo has clearance 2016 15″ #MacBook Pros available for up to $800 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only: – 15″ 2.7GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pro... Read more
The cheapest 15″ Apple MacBook Pro available...
B&H Photo has the 15″ 2.2GHz MacBook Pro available for $200 off MSRP including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only: – 15″ 2.2GHz MacBook Pro (MJLQ2LL/A): $1799 $200 off MSRP Apple has... Read more
Beats sale continues: $30-$80 off headphones,...
Walmart has Beats by Dr. Dre on sale on their online store for $30-$80 off MSRP (#Beats #Walmart), depending on the item: – Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: $134, save $65 – BeatsX Earphones: $109,... Read more
Apple now offering Certified Refurbished 2017...
Apple is now offering Certified Refurbished 2017 12″ iPad Pros for $120-$190 off MSRP, depending on the model. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: – 64GB 12... Read more
The lowest prices on 2017 Apple MacBook Pros,...
Save $150-$420 on the purchase of a 2017 current-generation MacBook Pro, MacBook, or MacBook Air with Certified Refurbished models at Apple. Apple’s refurbished prices are the lowest available for... Read more
Macy’s continues to offer $50 discount on App...
Macy’s has Series 1 #Apple Watches on sale for $50 off MSRP on their online store for a limited time: – 38mm Series 1 Apple Watch: $199, $50 off – 42mm Series 1 Apple Watch: $229, $50 off Shipping is... Read more
 

Jobs Board

iOS Wallet & *Apple* Pay Engineer - App...
# iOS Wallet & Apple Pay Engineer Job Number: 99706839 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 11-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** The iOS Read more
iOS Wallet & *Apple* Pay Engineer - App...
# iOS Wallet & Apple Pay Engineer Job Number: 99706839 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 09-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** The iOS Read more
*Apple* Solutions Consultant - Apple (United...
# Apple Solutions Consultant Job Number: 113384559 Brandon, Florida, United States Posted: 10-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Are you passionate about Read more
Payments Counsel - *Apple* Pay (payments, c...
# Payments Counsel - Apple Pay (payments, credit/debit) Job Number: 112941729 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 08-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Read more
Digital Media Planner - *Apple* Services -...
# Digital Media Planner - Apple Services Job Number: 113298275 Culver City, California, United States Posted: 08-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: **Job Summary** Apple is Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.