Jan. 12 news from CES

This week the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is in full swing in Las Vegas. There are too many announcements to list each one in a separate article, so here are some of today’s highlights:

Tech21 has announced three new protective cases for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. They include a limited edition Chinese New Year case designed in collaboration with cut paper artist Bovey Lee, a premium vegan leather case and the Evo Max, the brand’s “most protective case ever.”

Xentris Wireless is showcasing its wireless chargers, which are are Qi certified and compatible with all Qi-enabled smartphones including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

Orbit says its B-hyve line of smart irrigation products is adding support for Apple HomeKit. Compatible with all future B-hyve Wi-Fi Smart Sprinkler Timers as well as the new B-hyve Smart Hose Faucet Timer, customers now have the ability to control these devices through the Apple Home app on their iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch or with their voice using Siri.

PopSockets has launched the PopSockets Car Vent Mount. Built to fit into the air vent of your car, it’s designed to make it easy for anyone with a PopSocket on their smartphone to mount it on their car’s dashboard.