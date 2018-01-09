Star Micronics displays Apple Certified AirPrint POS Printer

B&H offering 13″ Apple MacBook Pros for u...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $75-$120 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only:
– 13-inch 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (... Read more
Apple now offering Certified Refurbished 2017...
Apple is now offering Certified Refurbished 2017 12″ iPad Pros for $120-$190 off MSRP, depending on the model. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free:
– 64GB 12... Read more
The lowest prices on 2017 Apple MacBook Pros,...
Save $150-$420 on the purchase of a 2017 current-generation MacBook Pro, MacBook, or MacBook Air with Certified Refurbished models at Apple. Apple’s refurbished prices are the lowest available for... Read more
Macy’s continues to offer $50 discount on App...
Macy’s has Series 1 #Apple Watches on sale for $50 off MSRP on their online store for a limited time:
– 38mm Series 1 Apple Watch: $199, $50 off
– 42mm Series 1 Apple Watch: $229, $50 off
Shipping is... Read more
27″ iMacs on sale for $100-$115 off MSRP, no...
B&H Photo has 27″ iMacs on sale for $100-$115 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only:
– 27″ 3.8GHz iMac (MNED2LL/A): $2184.99 $115 off MSRP
– 27... Read more
How to use your Apple Education discount to s...
Purchase a new Mac using Apple’s Education discount, and take up to $400 off MSRP. All teachers, students, and staff of any educational institution with a .edu email address qualify for the discount... Read more
Deal: 15″ 2.9GHz Space Gray MacBook Pro for $...
MacMall has the 2017 15″ 2.9GHz Space Gray MacBook Pro on sale for $2599 including free shipping:
– 15″ 2.9GHz Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPTT2LL/A): $2599 $200 off MSRP
Their price is the lowest... Read more
Apple now offering Certified Refurbished 2017...
Apple is now offering Certified Refurbished 2017 10″ iPad Pros for $100-$170 off MSRP, depending on the model. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free:
– 64GB 10... Read more
9.7-inch 2017 WiFi iPads on sale starting at...
B&H Photo has 9.7″ 2017 WiFi iPads on sale for $30 off MSRP for a limited time. Shipping is free, and pay sales tax in NY & NJ only:
– 32GB iPad WiFi: $299, $30 off
– 128GB iPad WiFi: $399, $... Read more
Apple iPhone 7/8 Smart Battery Cases on sale...
Amazon has both Black and White Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 available for $78 including free shipping. Their price is $20, or 21%, off MSRP.
Read more