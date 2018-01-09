Star Micronics displays Apple Certified AirPrint POS Printer

International POS printer manufacturer Star Micronics (www.Star-EMEA.com) says its upcoming Star TSP654II AirPrint will be the first 80 and 58mm receipt and ticket POS printer on the market to be Apple AirPrint certified. Pricing and availability haven’t been announced.



AirPrint provides mobile printing solutions for Apple iPad, iPhone, iPod and MacBook users on any private network with the key objective to be able to wirelessly print via the customer’s network without installing specific printer drivers. With AirPrint support pre-installed on iOS devices, you can connect to and print from the required printer.

Star’s TSP654II boasts 300mm/second print speed, 203 dpi print output, and a compact footprint. The printer can be used in vertical or horizontal mode and includes a wall mount bracket in the box as standard. Available in charcoal black or ultra white casing, the printer matches the Star CB2002 cash drawer options while easy paper loading and the splash proof cover option further enhance the features of the TSP654II AirPrint.