Jan. 12 news from CES

This week the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is in full swing in Las Vegas. There are too many announcements to list each one in a separate article, so here are some of today’s highlights:

Matias (http://matias.ca/aluminum/mac-rgb/pr/) has released RGB-Backlit versions of its Wired Aluminum Keyboard for Mac and PC. With modern Apple-inspired styling, it’s available in Silver and Space Gray aluminum for Mac, and in Black Aluminum for PC.

Satechi has debuted its new Type-C 75W Multiport Travel Charger. The charger features four charging ports, including USB-C and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, compatible with the newest generation of iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro and MacBook, as well as, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy S8 and more.

IOGEAR has announced the expansion of its industry-leading portfolio of mobile connectivity products with the launch of the GTD735 Quantum Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station Pro 85.

Cognitive Systems Corp., creators of WiFi Motion, today announced it is licensing its Aura WiFi Motion software to all companies developing products for the smart home such as mesh routers, voice assistants and IoT devices. Not only does this software allow for advanced motion detection, it also provides contextual awareness and insights to empower smart homes. Aura WiFi Motion software will work on any 802.11n compatible platform, and can be pushed as an over-the-air upgrade. This means there’s no need for additional hardware for new designs or changes required to existing designs.

Feiyu Technology has launched the handheld stabilizer Vimble 2 for smartphones. It combines the functions of selfie stick and a gimbal stabilizer.

QNAP Systems has initiated a partnership with Netgate, a provider of open source firewalls and security gateways, and showcased a joint solution by implementing pfSense software on QNAP NAS to create new security and networking deployment.