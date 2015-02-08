App Tamer for macOS revved to version 2.3.4

St. Clair Software (www.stclairsoft.com) has updated App Tamer, its Mac utility that manages applications to yield more efficient CPU usage, increased battery life and quieter operation.

App Tamer's AutoStop capability automatically slows down or pauses applications when you switch away from them, and then restarts them when you click back to them. Version 2.3.4 offers a new option to quit idle applications and improves its control of applications' CPU usage.

App Tamer 2.3.4 requires macOS 10.8 or higher. A demo is available for download; registration is $14.95. This update is free for users who purchased App Tamer 2.x or bought App Tamer 1.x after July 1, 2013. For those that purchased a license before that date, the upgrade is $7.95.