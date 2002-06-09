ConceptDraw release House of Quality solution

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has announced a new addition to the ConceptDraw Solution Park. These new paid ($25) addition provides support for quality and manufacturing managers with new visualization tools for business process re-engineering, quality control, and production process improvement.

The solution from the Quality Management area extends ConceptDraw Pro by adding new quality management diagrams. These key additions to the Solution Park are designed to reduce the time it takes to produce meaningful results for individuals whose job responsibilities require them to track and manage quality in their organizations.

ConceptDraw Pro 11 is compatible with macOS and Microsoft Windows and retails for $199 per end user license. It’s included in ConceptDraw Office 4, which retails for $499.