ConceptDraw release House of Quality solution

Deal: 15″ 2.9GHz Space Gray MacBook Pro for $...
MacMall has the 2017 15″ 2.9GHz Space Gray MacBook Pro on sale for $2599 including free shipping:
– 15″ 2.9GHz Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPTT2LL/A): $2599 $200 off MSRP
Their price is the lowest... Read more
Apple now offering Certified Refurbished 2017...
Apple is now offering Certified Refurbished 2017 10″ iPad Pros for $100-$170 off MSRP, depending on the model. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free:
– 64GB 10... Read more
9.7-inch 2017 WiFi iPads on sale starting at...
B&H Photo has 9.7″ 2017 WiFi iPads on sale for $30 off MSRP for a limited time. Shipping is free, and pay sales tax in NY & NJ only:
– 32GB iPad WiFi: $299, $30 off
– 128GB iPad WiFi: $399, $... Read more
Apple iPhone 7/8 Smart Battery Cases on sale...
Amazon has both Black and White Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 available for $78 including free shipping. Their price is $20, or 21%, off MSRP.
Read more
15″ 2.8GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pro on sale for...
B&H Photo has the 2017 Space Gray 15″ 2.8GHz MacBook Pro on sale today for $120 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only:
– 15″ 2.8GHz Touch Bar... Read more
Updated Price Trackers: Apple Macs, iPads, iP...
Scan our Apple Price Trackers for the latest information on sales, bundles, and availability on systems from Apple’s authorized internet/catalog resellers. We update the trackers continuously:
– 15″... Read more
15″ MacBook Pros on sale this weekend for $10...
B&H Photo has 15″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $200 off MSRP this weekend. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only:
– 15″ 2.8GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pro... Read more
32GB WiFi iPad mini 4 on sale for $369, save...
Focus Camera has 32GB WiFi Space Gray #iPad mini 4s on sale for $369 including free shipping plus NJ & NY sales tax only. Their price is $30 off MSRP.
Read more
Apple resellers offering 13″ MacBook Pros for...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $100-$120 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only:
– 13-inch 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro... Read more
Apple offers Certified Refurbished 27″ iMacs...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 27″ iMacs available for up to $350 off original MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free. The following models are available:
– 27″ 3.8GHz... Read more