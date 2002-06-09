Jan. 8 news update for CES
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Jan. 8 news update for CES

This week the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is underway in Las Vegas. Here are some of today’s highlights:

Wemo, the smart home and IoT brand from Belkin International is shipping the Wemo Bridge enabled with Apple HomeKit compatibility for the more than two million Wemo solutions on the market. With the HomeKit enabled Wemo Bridge, Wemo users can use Siri on their iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch or use the Apple Home app to control any of these devices. Users can also include Wemo products into scenes and rooms to work with more than 100 other HomeKit compatible products and access them while on the go.

The Whirlpool Smart All-In-One Care  Washer and Dryer (www.whirlpool.com) won’t require a transfer between the washer and dryer, allowing for one load to be completely washed and dried in the same machine. The ventless unit will fit in a variety of places including under kitchen counters, closets, laundry rooms and bathrooms for those with limited space. And it can be remotely controlled from a mobile device through the Whirlpool mobile app. Through mobile device notifications or the Apple Watch, alerts are sent once a load of laundry is complete, so no more guessing and checking in frequently only to find out the cycle is not complete.

Incase, creator of design-driven solutions centered on protection and mobility, and Carbon, a digital 3D manufacturing company, have announced a global, multi-year partnership to “3D-manufactured protective mobile solutions designed with complex structures in new elastomers at scale.”

Toshiba Memory America announced the RC100 Series, a new line of NVMe (NVM Express M.2 solid state drives (SSDs) for the retail, e-tail, system integrator, and channel markets.

Hampton Products is taking preorders for its ARRAY smart deadbolt at https://arraylock.com/. ARRAY is a cloud-connected, app-enabled door lock that can be installed without adding separate hubs or accessories. The ARRAY allows consumers to use their existing Wi-Fi routers to connect the deadbolt to the cloud, providing a “Simply Smart Security” solution for homeowners.

IOGEAR is debuting the new IOGEAR GW4KHDKIT60 Wireless Long-Range HDMI 4K @ 60Hz Kit and GWMHDKIT22 Expandable Wireless HDTV Connection Kit. The GW4KHDKIT60 is a wireless 4K solution available for consumers, allowing the transmission of HDMI 2.0-quality video (4K @ 60 Hz) over distances up to 656 feet. The GWMHDKIT22 enables users to share one or two sets of source equipment, such as cable/satellite receivers and Blu-ray players, between two displays over distances up to 150 feet in separate areas in the home.
HARMAN International has announced: the JBL GO 2, a portable, compact Bluetooth speaker; the JBL Xtreme 2 portable Bluetooth speaker; and the JBL Clip 3, a compact, waterproof Bluetooth speaker.

Viotek (www.viotek.com) has announced the Fastpad line of wireless charging devices. Fastpad purportedly charges compatible Apple, Samsung, and other mobile devices up to 50% faster than industry-standard wireless charging surfaces, while boasting a surprisingly slim profile -- about the thickness of a nickel. Fastpad technology is available in a line of form factors, with retail prices ranging from $39.99 to $44.99.

Kohler (https://tinyurl.com/yafv6gk5) has created its own smart home platform, Kohler Konnect, which allows some of its products to communicate with HomeKit and other smart home frameworks, as well as offering control via an iPhone app and through voice commands.
Moen is expanding its U by Moen smart shower system with the latest virtual assistant techn from Apple and Amazon, allowing users to turn on fixtures, adjust temperature settings and more with their voice using, for instance, Siri.

First Alert is getting into the premium speaker business with its Onelink Safe & Sound smoke and carbon monoxide alarm, an in-ceiling device that boasts integration with Apple's HomeKit platform.

Elgato has expanded its HomeKit-enabled product line with a revamped "Eve Room" sensor with embedded e-ink display and "Eve Button," a new wireless device capable of triggering HomeKit scenes remotely.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

MPlayer OSX Extended 16-test2 - Multimed...
MPlayer OSX Extended is the future of MPlayer OSX. Leveraging the power of the MPlayer and FFmpeg open source projects, MPlayer OSX Extended aims to deliver a powerful, functional and no frills video... Read more
Quicksilver 1.5.7 - Application launcher...
Quicksilver is a light, fast and free Mac application that gives you the power to control your Mac with keystrokes alone. Quicksilver allows you to find what you need quickly and easily, then act... Read more
VueScan 9.6.02 - Scanner software with a...
VueScan is a scanning program that works with most high-quality flatbed and film scanners to produce scans that have excellent color fidelity and color balance. VueScan is easy to use, and has... Read more
Default Folder X 5.2.1 - Enhances Open a...
Default Folder X attaches a toolbar to the right side of the Open and Save dialogs in any OS X-native application. The toolbar gives you fast access to various folders and commands. You just click on... Read more
Smultron 10.0.5 - Easy-to-use, powerful...
Smultron 10 is an elegant and powerful text editor that is easy to use. You can use Smultron 10 to create or edit any text document. Everything from a web page, a note or a script to any single piece... Read more
Monodraw 1.3 - Powerful ASCII art editor...
Monodraw allows you to easily create text-based art (like diagrams, layouts, flow charts) and visually represent algorithms, data structures, binary formats and more. Because it's all just text, it... Read more
Smultron 10.0.5 - Easy-to-use, powerful...
Smultron 10 is an elegant and powerful text editor that is easy to use. You can use Smultron 10 to create or edit any text document. Everything from a web page, a note or a script to any single piece... Read more
Monodraw 1.3 - Powerful ASCII art editor...
Monodraw allows you to easily create text-based art (like diagrams, layouts, flow charts) and visually represent algorithms, data structures, binary formats and more. Because it's all just text, it... Read more
Bookends 13.0.3 - Reference management a...
Bookends is a full-featured bibliography/reference and information-management system for students and professionals. Bookends uses the cloud to sync reference libraries on all the Macs you use.... Read more
Network Radar 2.3.2 - $17.99
Network Radar is an advanced network scanning and managing tool. Featuring an easy-to-use and streamlined design, the all-new Network Radar 2 has been engineered from the ground up as a modern Mac... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

Why Nintendo needs to sharpen up its act...
Let's not thwack around the undergrowth here, Nintendo has done alright when it comes to mobile games. Super Mario Run is probably one of the best auto-runners on the App Store, and you can see why by clicking here for our review. And Animal... | Read more »
The 5 most anticipated mobile games of 2...
2017 was a pretty outstanding year for mobile games, and one we won't soon forget. While you might still be working through your back log of positively brilliant games from the past year, we're still excited to see what the next year has in... | Read more »
The best new games we played this week -...
It's always hard returning to the daily grind after the holiday break, so it's best to take things a bit slowly. Turns out the mobile gaming world is getting off to a lazy start, too, but we still have three excellent games to feature. Let's get... | Read more »
Jockey Viva Go is the new horse racing g...
Recently released on Google Play and the App Store, Jockey Viva Go is Gamecyber’s new horse racing simulator that boasts multiple ways to train, race, and breed your own prized champion animal. Offering everyone the satisfaction of managing their... | Read more »
Dash Quest Heroes guide - tips and trick...
Dash Quest Heroes has certainly been a pleasant surprise. It's an endless runner paired with Zelda-esque hack and slash RPG mechanics, with charming pixel graphics that veer far from the generic. It's a great little diversion with some pretty hefty... | Read more »
The best deals on the App Store this wee...
With the holidays now firmly behind us, it's time to march head first into the New Year and face whatever it may bring. Things are looking good for 2018 so far, though, if the bargains on the App Store are any indication. There are some pretty... | Read more »
Twisty Road! guide - how to hit high sco...
Twisty Road! is the new big hit from prolific developer Voodoo. It's another simple high-score chaser in a line of similar games, but this time you're guiding a ball down a precarious, twisting path to get as far as you possibly can. [Read more] | Read more »
Bridge Constructor Portal guide - beginn...
Bridge Constructor Portal merges the best parts of Bridge Constructor and Portal, tasking the player with fun building challenges with a surprising sci-fi twist. The difficulty can ramp up pretty quickly, but there are a few helpful tips you can... | Read more »
148Apps's best games of 2017 - Jess...
It's been a pretty spectacular year for mobile games, with all sorts of unique titles sprouting up, many by surprise. With top-knotch games launching on a near weekly basis, it's been quite a task narrowing my top choices down to just ten entries... | Read more »
148Apps's best games of 2017 - Camp...
2017 was a great year... for games at least. Putting together list of 10 of the best mobile games out there was somehow even harder than it was last year. After playing 350+ games this year and reviewing 213 of them for 148Apps though, I've... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

15″ 2.8GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pro on sale for...
B&H Photo has the 2017 Space Gray 15″ 2.8GHz MacBook Pro on sale today for $120 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 15″ 2.8GHz Touch Bar... Read more
Updated Price Trackers: Apple Macs, iPads, iP...
Scan our Apple Price Trackers for the latest information on sales, bundles, and availability on systems from Apple’s authorized internet/catalog resellers. We update the trackers continuously: – 15″... Read more
15″ MacBook Pros on sale this weekend for $10...
B&H Photo has 15″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $200 off MSRP this weekend. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 15″ 2.8GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pro... Read more
32GB WiFi iPad mini 4 on sale for $369, save...
Focus Camera has 32GB WiFi Space Gray #iPad mini 4s on sale for $369 including free shipping plus NJ & NY sales tax only. Their price is $30 off MSRP. Read more
Apple resellers offering 13″ MacBook Pros for...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $100-$120 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 13-inch 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro... Read more
Apple offers Certified Refurbished 27″ iMacs...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 27″ iMacs available for up to $350 off original MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free. The following models are available: – 27″ 3.8GHz... Read more
Apple restocks Certified Refurbished Mac mini...
Apple has restocked Certified Refurbished Mac minis starting at $419. Apple’s one-year warranty is included with each mini, and shipping is free: – 1.4GHz Mac mini: $419 $80 off MSRP – 2.6GHz Mac... Read more
9″ 32GB Apple iPads on sale for $299, save $3...
MacMall has the 9″ 32GB WiFi #Apple #iPad (Space Gray and Gold) on sale for $30 off MSRP, each including free shipping: – 9″ 32GB WiFi iPad: $299, save $30 Their price is the lowest available for... Read more
13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $50-$180 off MSR...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $50 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 13″ 1.8GHz/128GB MacBook Air (MQD32LL/A): $949, $50 off... Read more
Miss out on Holiday iPad Pro sales? Save with...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 9″ iPad Pros available starting at $469. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: – 32GB 9″ iPad Pro WiFi: $469 original MSRP... Read more
 

Jobs Board

Art Director, *Apple* Music + Beats1 Market...
# Art Director, Apple Music + Beats1 Marketing Design Job Number: 113258081 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 05-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Read more
*Apple* Solution Consultant - Apple (United...
# Apple Solution Consultant Job Number: 113390933 West Covina, California, United States Posted: 05-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Are you passionate Read more
*Apple* Information Security Technical Proje...
# Apple Information Security Technical Project Manager Job Number: 113188347 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 18-Dec-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Read more
Sr. Advertising Development Manager, *Apple*...
# Sr. Advertising Development Manager, Apple News Job Number: 113330840 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 13-Dec-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Read more
*Apple* Information Security Project Manager...
# Apple Information Security Project Manager Job Number: 113188333 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 20-Dec-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.