Apple waving Developer Program fees for certain groups

Apple has started fee waivers for its Developer Program. Certain eligible groups can avoid paying the $99 per-year fee the tech giant normally requires.

Apple says its Developer Program membership is now available at no cost for eligible organizations. Nonprofit organizations, accredited educational institutions, and government entities based in the U.S. that will distribute only free apps on the App Store can request to have their annual membership fee waived.

To join the Apple Developer Program as an eligible organization, first submit your enrollment. Once you receive an enrollment ID, you can submit a fee waiver, which will also require your EIN/tax ID — the unique nine-digit number issued by the IRS that identifies your organization.