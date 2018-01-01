Apple to announce its first fiscal quarter of 2018 results on Feb. 1

Apple will announce the results of its first fiscal quarter of 2018 after markets close on Thursday, Feb. 1. A conference call for investors and the press will bet held at 2 p.m. Pacific.

Here’s the guidance the company has provided for the quarter: revenue between $84 billion and $87 billion; gross margin between 38% and 38.5%; operating expenses between $7.65 billion and $7.75 billion; other income/(expense) of $600 million; and a tax rate of 25.5%. The quarter is expected to be the company’s biggest and most profitable quarter ever.