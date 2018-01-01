Apple buys Buddybuild

TechCrunch is reporting (https://tinyurl.com/y94vztsg) that Apple has scooped up Buddybuild, a company that “ties together continuous integration, continuous delivery and an iterative feedback solution into a single, seamless platform.”

The company’s tech will fold into Apple’s Xcode suite of development tools for the companies various operating systems. The Buddybuild team will keep working from their Vancouver base.

Buddybuild will continue to support existing customers of its standalone product. New customer signups ended today.