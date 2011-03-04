Kool Kools: Concrete cases

The ONOTONE (www.onetone.com) concrete series for iPhone and MacBook is here, and it’s handmade with real cement.

The Concrete series is available for all models of iPhone and MacBook family. Each item is hand-crafted with real cement and the texture remains completely unique from each other.

The Concrete iPhone case is made with a thin handmade layer of cement and PC material without adding any bulk. It provides easy access to all controls of iPhone. Concrete MacBook skin is less than 1.5mm in thickness and handmade with pure cement.

The texture of each MacBook skin is unique and is designed to stick to the curves of MacBook using the latest 3M technology. If necessary this unique MacBook skin can be easily removed without residue despite strong adhesive effect.

ONOTONE is offering 20% discount on all products and free shipping in the U.S. for a limited time. So you can get a Concrete iPhone case for $27.95, and a Concrete MacBook skin for $39.