DWG Viewer 2.0 released for the Mac

Microspot (www.microspot.com) has announced DWG Viewer 2.0, an upgrade to their CAD viewing software for the Mac.

The new version allows you to more easily open, annotate and share complex DWG and MacDraft files than before. Now macOS High Sierra compatible, version 2.0 also introduces new features including automatic opening, measure tool, annotation tools and more.

DWG Viewer 2.0 requires macOS 10.10.5 or higher. It costs $49; upgrades from older versions are $29.