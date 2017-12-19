Mac DVD Burner upgraded to version 3.6.0.

Cisdem (www.cisdem.com) has upgraded Mac DVD Burner to version 3.6.0. It’s a multimedia tool that can burn videos to DVDs with menu, subtitle and background music.

Version 3.6.0 adds more free menu templates and support of import local images as a background. As a Christmas special, Mac DVD Burner is being offered for $39.99 (40% off). A demo is available for download.