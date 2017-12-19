24U announces 24U SimpleSound Plug-In 4.1 for FileMaker Pro 16
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

24U announces 24U SimpleSound Plug-In 4.1 for FileMaker Pro 16

24U Software (https://www.24usoftware.com) has introduced version 4.1 of 24U SimpleSound Plug-In. It enables FileMaker Pro to play back audio in the background, without blocking the user interface, and manipulate ID3 metadata in the MP3 audio files

Version 4.1 adds: 64-bit compatibility with FileMaker Pro 14, 15, and 16;, a completely rewritten audio playback engine that takes advantage of the native audio formats supported by the host platform; and ID3 metadata support has been extended both to support wider range of ID3 tags, including lyrics and artworks, and to work on FileMaker Server as a server-side plug-in.

A demo of 24U SimpleSound Plug-In 4.1 is available. Licenses start at $49 per user, volume discounts are available for 5 or more users. Server licenses start at $499, discounted when buying for 2 or more servers. Optional Premium Support and Implementation service are available with the the purchase of 24U SimpleSound Plug-In 4.1.

Existing customers can upgrade to the new version at 50% off the regular prices if placing order within 14 days upon release, and 30% off if buying later. Customers who have bought 24U SimpleSound Plug-In on or after Nov. 10, 2017, or have got access to pre-release copy of the new version are eligible for free upgrade.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Capto 1.2.7 - $29.99
Capto (was Voila) is an easy-to-use app that takes capturing, recording, video and image editing to the next level. With an intelligent file manager and quick sharing options, Capto is perfect for... Read more
NetSpot Pro 2.8.830 - Wireless survey to...
NetSpot Pro is a simple and accessible wireless survey tool for Mac users, which allows collecting, visualizing and analyzing Wi-Fi data using any MacBook. NetSpot Pro can visualize your wireless... Read more
jAlbum Pro 15.1 - Organize your digital...
jAlbum Pro has all the features you love in jAlbum, but comes with a commercial license. You can create gorgeous custom photo galleries for the Web without writing a line of code! Beginner-friendly... Read more
ExpanDrive 6.1.9 - Access cloud storage...
ExpanDrive builds cloud storage in every application, acts just like a USB drive plugged into your Mac. With ExpanDrive, you can securely access any remote file server directly from the Finder or... Read more
Day One 2.5.6 - Maintain a daily journal...
Day One is an easy, great-looking way to use a journal / diary / text-logging application. Day One is well designed and extremely focused to encourage you to write more through quick Menu Bar entry,... Read more
Monosnap 3.4.8 - Versatile screenshot ut...
Monosnap lets you capture screenshots, share files, and record video and .gifs! Features Capture Capture full screen, just part of the screen, or a selected window Make your crop area pixel... Read more
NetSpot 2.8.830 - Wireless survey tool.
NetSpot is a simple and accessible wireless survey tool, which allows collection, visualization, and analysis of Wi-Fi data using any MacBook. It can visualize your wireless network by building a... Read more
Capto 1.2.7 - $29.99
Capto (was Voila) is an easy-to-use app that takes capturing, recording, video and image editing to the next level. With an intelligent file manager and quick sharing options, Capto is perfect for... Read more
NetSpot Pro 2.8.830 - Wireless survey to...
NetSpot Pro is a simple and accessible wireless survey tool for Mac users, which allows collecting, visualizing and analyzing Wi-Fi data using any MacBook. NetSpot Pro can visualize your wireless... Read more
NetSpot 2.8.830 - Wireless survey tool.
NetSpot is a simple and accessible wireless survey tool, which allows collection, visualization, and analysis of Wi-Fi data using any MacBook. It can visualize your wireless network by building a... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

The best new games we played this week -...
It's another week of excellent new games on the App Store. Again, we see the return of some familiar faces and a few new titles to shake things up a bit. Pick up any of these games to enjoy during the holiday break--we're sure you'll find... | Read more »
Dream Town Story guide - every combo you...
Creating combos, clusters of related buildings, in Dream Town Story is possibly the best way to load up on money and improve your town overall. However, building these combos takes some careful preparation pretty far in advance, especially if you'... | Read more »
Orbu (Games)
Orbu 1.0.1 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0.1 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
Dream Town Story guide - how to build a...
Kairosoft has returned with another wonderful sim game—Dream Town Story. It's a pretty little pixelated adventure with great attention to detail and hours worth of content. You'll be able to control every facet of your fledgling city. [Read more] | Read more »
Take to the skies in Flyff Legacy
It’s time to embark on a remarkable fantasy adventure as Flyff Legacy, the popular free-to-play MMORPG, finally comes to Europe at long last. The game builds on the original Flyff Onlinefor PC with enhanced graphicsand fresh PVP gameplay that will... | Read more »
Lotus Digital (Games)
Lotus Digital 1.5.2 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.5.2 (iTunes) Description: Lotus is a beautiful game that grows into a unique work of art every time you play. | Read more »
Arena of Valor guide - tips and tricks f...
Arena of Valor has finally arrived in North and South America, bringing a rare, fully-polished MOBA experience to iOS. It's a classic MOBA much like League of Legends when it comes down to its core elements. If you're looking to get into the wild... | Read more »
Knives Out guide - how to survive
Battle royale games have finally arrived on mobile devices, and now they're everywhere, but one of the most popular is Knives Out, a survival shooter much like Player Unknown's Battlegrounds. You land on a desolate island with the single goal of... | Read more »
What you need to know about Pokemon GO...
Pokémon GO just got a huge AR update exclusively for iPhone and iPad sometime soon, according to Niantic Labs, the game's developer. The new AR+ feature makes good use of Apple's new ARKit, which was announced earlier this year. This is going to... | Read more »
Sonic Runners Adventure (Games)
Sonic Runners Adventure 1.0.1 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0.1 (iTunes) Description: Sonic the Hedgehog and his friends are back in an action-packed runner game! | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Need a last minute gift idea? Send an Apple S...
Send an Apple Store Gift Card by email this season, perhaps as a last minute Christmas gift. According to Apple, “Give them an Apple Store Gift Card and they can get Apple hardware and accessories at... Read more
Holiday Sale: Apple Watch Series 1 for $50 of...
Macy’s has discounted Series 1 Apple Watches by $50 on their online store as part of their Weekend Holiday sale: – 38mm Series 1 Apple Watch: $199, $50 off – 42mm Series 1 Apple Watch: $229, $50 off... Read more
Sale! Amazon offers 13″ 2.3GHz Space Gray Mac...
Amazon has 2017 13″ 2.3GHz Space Gray MacBook Pros on sale for $150 off MSRP as part of their Holiday sale. Shipping is free. Note that stock may come and go, and both models will likely sell out... Read more
Holiday sale: 13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $1...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $100 off MSRP as part of their Holiday sale. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 13″ 1.8GHz/128GB MacBook... Read more
Holiday sale: 13″ Apple MacBook Pros for up t...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $150 off MSRP. Overnight shipping is free in most cases, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 13-inch 2.3GHz/128GB... Read more
Holiday sale: 15″ Apple MacBook Pros for up t...
B&H Photo has 15″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $300 off MSRP as part of their Holiday sale. Overnight shipping is free in most cases, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents... Read more
27″ iMacs, Apple Certified Refurbished, avail...
Apple has a full line of Certified Refurbished 27″ iMacs available for up to $350 off original MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and overnight shipping is free through December 22nd. The... Read more
Holiday sale: 21″ Apple iMacs for $100-$120 o...
MacMall has the 2017 21″ 2.3GHz iMac on sale for $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free: – 21″ 2.3GHz iMac (MMQA2LL/A): $999 $100 off MSRP B&H Photo has select 21″ iMacs on sale for up to $120 off MSRP... Read more
Holiday sale: 27″ iMacs on sale for up to $20...
MacMall has the 2017 3.8GHz iMac on sale for $200 off MSRP. Shipping is free: – 27″ 3.8GHz iMac (MNED2LL/A): $2099 $200 off MSRP B&H Photo has 27″ iMacs on sale for up to $100-$150 off MSRP as... Read more
Use your Apple Education discount to save up...
Purchase a new Mac using Apple’s Education discount, and take up to $400 off MSRP. All teachers, students, and staff of any educational institution with a .edu email address qualify for the discount... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Information Security Project Manager...
# Apple Information Security Project Manager Job Number: 113188333 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 20-Dec-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Read more
Project Engineer, *Apple* Education Profess...
# Project Engineer, Apple Education Professional Services Job Number: 113143353 New York City, New York, United States Posted: 17-Oct-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Read more
*Apple* Solutions Consultant - Apple (United...
# Apple Solutions Consultant Job Number: 113124408 Waterford, CT, Connecticut, United States Posted: 17-Oct-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Are you Read more
Engineering Manager - *Apple* TV - Apple (U...
# Engineering Manager - Apple TV Job Number: 113305053 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 05-Dec-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** The Read more
*Apple* Video Partnerships - Apple (United S...
# Apple Video Partnerships Job Number: 113059126 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 15-Nov-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Partnerships Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.