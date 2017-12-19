24U announces 24U SimpleSound Plug-In 4.1 for FileMaker Pro 16

24U Software (https://www.24usoftware.com) has introduced version 4.1 of 24U SimpleSound Plug-In. It enables FileMaker Pro to play back audio in the background, without blocking the user interface, and manipulate ID3 metadata in the MP3 audio files

Version 4.1 adds: 64-bit compatibility with FileMaker Pro 14, 15, and 16;, a completely rewritten audio playback engine that takes advantage of the native audio formats supported by the host platform; and ID3 metadata support has been extended both to support wider range of ID3 tags, including lyrics and artworks, and to work on FileMaker Server as a server-side plug-in.

A demo of 24U SimpleSound Plug-In 4.1 is available. Licenses start at $49 per user, volume discounts are available for 5 or more users. Server licenses start at $499, discounted when buying for 2 or more servers. Optional Premium Support and Implementation service are available with the the purchase of 24U SimpleSound Plug-In 4.1.

Existing customers can upgrade to the new version at 50% off the regular prices if placing order within 14 days upon release, and 30% off if buying later. Customers who have bought 24U SimpleSound Plug-In on or after Nov. 10, 2017, or have got access to pre-release copy of the new version are eligible for free upgrade.