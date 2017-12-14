Life is Strange: Complete Season available at the Mac App Store

Feral Interactive has announced that Life Is Strange: Complete Season, the complete first season of the episodic adventure game, is out now on the Mac App Store (https://tinyurl.com/ycq3cm9j) for $17.99. It requires macOS 10.11 or higher.

Developed by DONTNOD and published by Square Enix on console and Windows PC, it’s a five-part adventure. Set in America’s Pacific Northwest, Life Is Strange: Complete Season follows the story of Max Caulfield, a photography student who discovers she can rewind time. When Max saves the life of her best friend Chloe Price, the pair find themselves investigating the mysterious disappearance of fellow student Rachel Amber, uncovering a dark side to life in the picturesque seaside town of Arcadia Bay.