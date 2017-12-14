AKVIS Neon for macOS revved to version 3.0

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has announced Neon 3.0, an update of its Mac software for transforming ordinary photos into neon images. Version 3.0 offers a new Color Variety parameter that adds more colors to photos.

In addition, the updated version offers a number of new presets, full compatibility with Photoshop CC 2018, and other improvements. AKVIS Neon allows you to enhance your photos by applying impressive glowing effects and giving them a luminescent look.

On the Mac platform, the software runs on macOS 10.7 and higher. The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for AliveColors, Adobe Photoshop and other image editors.

AKVIS Neon, Home license, sells for $39. One license key allows activating and using the software on two computers. The update is free for users who bought Neon in the last 12 months. Users, whose license is older and is not valid for the new version, can get Neon 3.0 for $14.95.