Microsoft NTFS refines support for macOS High Sierra

Paragon Software (www.paragon-software.com) has updated Microsoft NTFS for Mac by Paragon Software, its software utility that grants ultra-fast, transparent read/write access to Windows-formatted NTFS hard drives, SSDs, and thumb drives under macOS.

The upgrade delivers improved support for macOS 10.13 High Sierra. macOS High Sierra is designed to be secure by default and includes several architectural changes, including a new file system and user-approved, third-party kernel extensions. Microsoft NTFS for Mac by Paragon Software now provides full support for Secure Kernel Extension Loading, which enables users to install the application and evaluate its benefits without any additional interaction with System Preferences.

For users of Microsoft NTFS for Mac by Paragon Software, the upgrade is available at no charge. Microsoft NTFS for Mac by Paragon Software is available for download for $19.99.