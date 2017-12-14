Ledvance announces HomeKit-enabled smart Filament A19 bulb

Ledvance, the maker of Sylvania general lighting in the U.S., has announced what it says is the world’s first HomeKit-enabled smart Filament A19 bulb.

The HomeKit-enabled, $31.99 Sylvania Smart Soft White A19 Filament Bulb “combines the future of the Smart Home with the retro look of the past” and is available for pre order for spring 2018 delivery on Amazon.com. In addition, the company is announcing the Sylvania Smart Indoor Flex Strip Full Color ($59.99) and Soft White A19 Bulb ($25.99) are now available for purchase on Amazon.com and HomeDepot.com.

The expansion comes after the recent launch of the HomeKit-enabled Sylvania Smart A19 Full Color Bulb, the first light bulb you could buy that can be easily controlled directly using Bluetooth via Siri and Apple’s Home app and doesn’t require buying a separate hub or smart socket, or need a Wi-Fi router to function like other products.