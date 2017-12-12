AKVIS releases MakeUp 5.0 for the Mac

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has announced MakeUp 5.0, an update of its portrait enhancement software.

Version 5.0 offers a new portrait retouching algorithm with significantly improved results. Also, it provides the updated list of ready-to-use presets, the improved Vignette effect, the Crop tool, some interface changes, and other improvements.

On the Mac platform, AKVIS MakeUp 5.0 runs on macOS 10.12-10.13. The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for AliveColors, Adobe Photoshop and other image editors.

AKVIS MakeUp, Home license, sells for $39. One license key allows activating and using the software on two computers. The update is free for users who bought MakeUp in the last 12 months. Users, whose license is older and is not valid for the new version, can get MakeUp 5.0 for $14.95. A demo is available for download.