Logic Pro X upgraded for the iMac Pro

Apple has updated Logic Pro X, its pro audio production software, to version 10.3.3. It optimizes performance for the new iMac Pro — up to 36 cores.

It also addresses an issue which can cause user-created content to become unavailable in High Sierra. And there are the expected tability and performance improvements.

Logic Pro X 10.3.3 requires macOS 10.11 or higher. It’s available for $199.99 at the Mac App Store. Version 10.3.3 is a free update for registered users.