Artstudio Pro 1.0 launched for macOS

Lucky Clan has launched Artstudio Pro 1.0 for macOS, the successor to their ArtStudio for iOS app. Completely redesigned, it brings many new features and improvements, taking full advantage of the latest technologies like Metal, iCloud Drive, and more.

Artstudio Pro has been also optimized for 64-bit multi-core processors. Users have the ability to import resources in the most popular formats.

Artstudio Pro 1.0 costs $23.99 and is available via the Mac App Store (https://tinyurl.com/ydbgvw4s)