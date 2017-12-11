Joyoshare Introduces HEIC Converter for the Mac
Joyoshare Introduces HEIC Converter for the Mac

Joyoshare Software has released HEIC Converter (http://www.joyoshare.com/heic-converter-for-mac/), its new multimedia utility for macOS. It was developed to help users convert iOS 11 photos from HEIC to JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP, TIFF, WEBP for use on any computer and device.

In addition, the app allows you adjust the output image quality in your own way, including changing resolution, aspect ratio, keeping EXIF metadata info, and more. With HEIC Converter, you can transfer an manage any HEIC/HEIF picture on any platform.

Joyoshare HEIC Converter is compatible with macOS 10.8 and higher and costs $9.95 for a single license copy with one-year free support and update. There are other license types available as well, including $19.95 for 2-5 computers and $29.95 for unlimited use. A demo is available for download.

 

