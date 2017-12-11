Apple releases iOS 11.2.1 and tvOS 11.2.1

Apple has released iOS 11.2.1 for the iPhone and iPad, and tvOS 11.2.1 for the Apple TV.

Both fix bugs, including an issue that could disable remote access to shared users of the Home app. iOS 11.2.1 is available via the Software Update function in the iOS Settings menu. Fourth generation Apple TV or Apple TV 4K owners can nab the tvOS 11.2.1 update through the Settings menu.