Troi releases Troi Activator Plug-in 4.5.1 for FileMaker Pro 16

Troi has released Troi Activator Plug-in 4.5.1 for FileMaker Pro 16. It’s an update of the tool for triggering scripts remotely. It’s a maintenance update with some bug fixes and performance tweaks.

Licences for Troi Activator Plug-in 4.5.1 are $89 per user. A demo is available at https://www.troi.com/products/activatorplugin/ .