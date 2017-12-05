Apple releases 2017’s most popular apps, music, movies, more

Apple has unveiled its 2017 charts and trends, celebrating the most popular apps, music, movies, TV shows, books and podcasts across the App Store, Apple Music, iTunes, iBooks and Apple Podcasts.

Editors and curators from Apple Music, App Store and iTunes highlight great content from indie artists and developers from around the globe. You can find the complete list here at https://tinyurl.com/ydhab6dy .