MacX Video Converter Pro released with faster HEVC conversion

MacXDVD Software has rolled out MacX Video Converter Pro (https://tinyurl.com/y84d3sc3), a feature update to their flagship video conversion utility for macOS.

MacX Video Converter Pro is a HEVC video converter that can compress and convert 4K/multi-track HD videos to HEVC/H.265 to save storage space and bandwidth consumption. This update extends its profiles for HEVC for playback on newer Macs, and lower-capacity iPhones and iPads, while saving storage space.

The usual price of MacX Video Converter Pro (for a lifetime version) is $59.95. However, you can get the fully licensed HEVC video converter at 50% off for a limited time.