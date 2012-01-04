CS Odessa upgrades its Marketing Diagrams Solution

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has released an update to its Marketing Diagrams Solution, which is available for download and use by ConceptDraw Pro users.

The marketing libraries have been expanded to include a new funnel diagram object. The updated solution to Solution Park is a free item for current users of ConceptDraw Pro 11.

ConceptDraw Pro is compatible with macOS and Microsoft Windows and retails for $199 per end user license. It’s included in ConceptDraw Office 4, which retails for $499.