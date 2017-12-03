Apple launches macOS High Sierra 10.13.2
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Apple launches macOS High Sierra 10.13.2

Apple has released macOS High Sierra 10.13.2. Available at the Mac App Store via the Updates tab, it:

° Improves compatibility with third party USB audio devices;
° Improves VoiceOver navigation when viewing PDF documents in Preview;
° Improves compatibility of Braille displays with Mail.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Apple High Sierra 10.13.2 - The latest O...
macOS High Sierra introduces new core technologies that improve the most important functions of your Mac. From rearchitecting how it stores your data to improving the efficiency of video streaming to... Read more
DxO PhotoLab 1.1.0 - Image enhancement f...
DxO PhotoLab (was DxO Optics Pro) provides a complete set of smart assisted corrections that you can manually fine-tune at any time. Take control on every aspect of your photos: effectively remove... Read more
Airmail 3.5.4 - Powerful, minimal email...
Airmail is an mail client with fast performance and intuitive interaction. Support for iCloud, MS Exchange, Gmail, Google Apps, IMAP, POP3, Yahoo!, AOL, Outlook.com, Live.com. Airmail was designed... Read more
Dropbox 40.4.46 - Cloud backup and synch...
Dropbox is an application that creates a special Finder folder that automatically syncs online and between your computers. It allows you to both backup files and keep them up-to-date between systems... Read more
beaTunes 5.0.6 - Organize your music col...
beaTunes is a full-featured music player and organizational tool for music collections. How well organized is your music library? Are your artists always spelled the same way? Any R.E.M. vs REM?... Read more
Reflector 3.0.2 - AirPlay your iOS devic...
Reflector allows you to AirPlay mirror your iPhone or iPad to your Mac. Features Easily demo iOS apps on any Mac running OS X Lion using AirPlay Mirroring on iOS 5. Enable an iPhone or iPad wrapper... Read more
VLC Media Player 2.2.8 - Popular multime...
VLC Media Player is a highly portable multimedia player for various audio and video formats (MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, DivX, MP3, OGG, ...) as well as DVDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols. It... Read more
Sketch 48 - Design app for UX/UI for iOS...
Sketch is an innovative and fresh look at vector drawing. Its intentionally minimalist design is based upon a drawing space of unlimited size and layers, free of palettes, panels, menus, windows, and... Read more
iMazing 2.5.3 - Complete iOS device mana...
iMazing (was DiskAid) is the ultimate iOS device manager with capabilities far beyond what iTunes offers. With iMazing and your iOS device (iPhone, iPad, or iPod), you can: Copy music to and from... Read more
Google Chrome 63.0.3239.84 - Modern and...
Google Chrome is a Web browser by Google, created to be a modern platform for Web pages and applications. It utilizes very fast loading of Web pages and has a V8 engine, which is a custom built... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

Getting Over It (Games)
Getting Over It 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: A game I madeFor a certain kind of person To hurt them. • Climb up an enormous mountain with nothing but a hammer and a pot.•... | Read more »
Reigns: Her Majesty (Games)
Reigns: Her Majesty 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
Pocket Legends Adventures guide - how to...
Pocket Legends Adventures is a fun action adventure RPG that takes control when you want it to, but also opens itself for player input, too, if you're looking to tkae a more active role in combat. Regardless of play style, the game can be quite... | Read more »
Portal Knights (Games)
Portal Knights 1.2.4 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $4.99, Version: 1.2.4 (iTunes) Description: Craft your adventure. Forge your hero. Become the ultimate Portal Knight! | Read more »
Ashworld (Games)
Ashworld 1.3 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.3 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
The best deals on the App Store this wee...
Another week means another roundup of quality bargain games. This week's list features a few games we haven't featured before in our weekly roundups. If you're on the prowl for new games, now's an optimal time to try something completely new for... | Read more »
Construction Simulator 2’s latest update...
astragon Entertainment have released a new update for its marquee construction sim, Construction Simulator 2, which brings with it a glut of new machines and vehicles to get behind. Available now for both iOS and Android users, becoming the... | Read more »
Kick the Buddy guide - how to unlock all...
Kick the Buddy is an addictive beat-em up (blow-em up?) that's more commonly tagged as a stress reliever rather than a formal game. You're given a slew weapons which you can then use to take out your frustrations on the titular buddy, a stuffed... | Read more »
Game Dev Tycoon guide - how to get your...
Game Dev Tycoon is a masterfully constructed sim in which you lead a video game studio to fame and fortune (hopefully). Not only is it a fun game in its own right, it's also a fascinating look into the game design process. Game Dev Tycoon has... | Read more »
Rush guide - beginner tips and tricks fo...
Rush is a new tough-as-nails endless arcade game from Ketchapp that sees you guiding a ball down an endless neon track while avoiding obstacles along the way. The concept is simple, but it's fast-paced and fun, and most definitely a challenge.... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

MacBook Pro Holiday Sale! 2017 13″ models for...
MacMall has 2017 13″ Apple MacBook Pros on sale for $120-$170 off MSRP as part of their Holiday sale. Shipping is free: – 13″ 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPXQ2LL/A): $1179 $120 off MSRP –... Read more
Holiday deal: 15″ 2.9GHz Space Gray MacBook P...
MacMall has lowered their price on the 2017 15″ 2.9GHz Space Gray MacBook Pro to $2499 as part of their Holiday sale: – 15″ 2.9GHz Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPTT2LL/A): $2499 $300 off MSRP Their price... Read more
The best Holiday deal on Apple 15″ MacBook Pr...
B&H Photo has 15″ MacBook Pros now on sale for $200 off MSRP as part of their Holiday sale. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 15″ 2.8GHz MacBook... Read more
Beats sale on Walmart’s online store, $30-$80...
Walmart has Beats by Dr. Dre on sale on their online store right now for $30-$80 off MSRP, depending on the item: – Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: $134, save $65 – BeatsX Earphones: $119, save $30... Read more
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones on sal...
Amazon has Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones on sale for $214.99 including free shipping. Their price is $84.96 off MSRP. Multiple colors are in stock today. Read more
B&H offering 2017 13″ Apple MacBook Pros...
B&H Photo has lowered prices on several 13″ MacBook Pros as part of their Holiday sale, with models now available for $100-$150 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY... Read more
Apple restocks Certified Refurbished unlocked...
Apple has Certified Refurbished iPhone 6s’ and 6s Plus’ available starting at only $369. Space Gray, Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold models are available. Each phone comes unlocked and is compatible with... Read more
9″ Apple iPads on sale for $30 off MSRP, star...
MacMall has 9″ WiFi iPads on sale for $30 off including free shipping: – 9″ 32GB WiFi iPad: $299 – 9″ 128GB WiFi iPad: $399 Read more
Holiday sale: 27″ Apple iMacs for up to $350...
B&H Photo has 27″ iMacs on sale for up to $150 off MSRP as part of their Holiday sale. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 27″ 3.8GHz iMac (MNED2LL/A... Read more
Holiday sale: 21″ Apple iMacs for $100-$120 o...
MacMall has 2017 21″ Apple iMacs on sale for up to $120 off MSRP. Shipping is free: – 21″ 2.3GHz iMac: $999 $100 off – 21″ 3.0GHz iMac: $1199 $100 off – 21″ 3.4GHz iMac: $1379 $120 off For more... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Technical Specialist - Apple (United...
…customers purchase our products, you're the one who helps them get more out of their new Apple technology. Your day in the Apple Store is filled with a range of Read more
Engineering Manager - *Apple* TV - Apple (U...
# Engineering Manager - Apple TV Job Number: 113305053 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 05-Dec-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** The Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
iOS Wallet & *Apple* Pay Engineer - App...
# iOS Wallet & Apple Pay Engineer Job Number: 49620224 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 01-Dec-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** The iOS Read more
Payments Counsel - *Apple* Pay, payments, c...
# Payments Counsel - Apple Pay, payments, credit/debit Job Number: 112941729 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 27-Nov-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.