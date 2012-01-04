AKVIS releases Thailand & South Korea Frame Pack

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has released a new Thailand & South Korea pack that includes 80 picture frames created by professional artists. Along with the Japan & China frame pack, the new set showcases a wide variety of Asian cultures and traditions.

To use AKVIS frame packs, you need to have installed one of following programs: AKVIS Frames (available for free) or AKVIS ArtSuite ($39). The AKVIS products run on macOS 9.0.7 and higher. TheThailand & South Korea frame pack sells for $15.