GeekSuit updates MacDeveloper beta testing resource site

GeekSuit has announced an update to MacDeveloper (www.macdeveloper.net), their beta testing networking and management resource for Apple developers and enthusiasts.

It connects beta testers and developers, with the aim of aiding developers in testing and improving their products. The update to the service improves the platform's usefulness by enhancing the testing process for developers and testers.

MacDeveloper now supports a "Pay-to-Test" model. When a developer opens a Project Channel, they’re walked through entering the basic information about the application, uploading a binary for testing (or supply a download URL), enter the types of tickets that testers will be allowed to submit for the build, and any special instructions for testers.

Developers can then enter the amount of funds to be placed into escrow from the developer's PayPal fund. Amounts range from $20 to $200.