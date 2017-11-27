Apple and (RED) celebrate a record year of giving

Since its creation in 2006, (RED) has worked to help the more than 37 million people living with HIV across the globe.

This World AIDS Day, Apple celebrates a record year of giving with over $30 million raised for the Global Fund, equating to 144 million days of ARV medication that prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their unborn babies. Over the past 11 years, Apple customers have helped provide an equivalent of 475 million days of lifesaving medication.

“Connecting through our products and services helps make it easy for our customers to join us in the effort to create the first AIDS-free generation,” says Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, in a press release. “By working with (RED) to stop the transmission of HIV from moms to their unborn babies, we’re already seeing a significant impact in areas where help is needed most. We’re committed to continuing the fight and empowering future generations through these vital efforts.”

(RED) has raised over $500 million for the Global Fund since the organization’s inception. The funds have financed Global Fund programs offering prevention, testing, treatment, counseling and care services in areas where it is needed most.

“Apple’s commitment to the AIDS fight is unparalleled. It’s not just the staggering $160 million raised for the Global Fund that has impacted many millions of lives, it’s their ability to bring heat, awareness, energy and eyeballs to keep this issue front and center,” says (RED) CEO Deb Dugan. “Their unwavering support cannot be underestimated, and we thank every Apple employee for helping (RED) reach the milestone of half a billion dollars delivered to help end this disease.”

Today, 20.9 million people have access to lifesaving medication, up from 19.5 million at the end of 2016, and 700,000 in 2000. The percentage of pregnant women living with HIV, and receiving treatment has also increased dramatically: 76% in 2016, up from 47% in 2010. In 2005, 1,200 babies were born each day with HIV. Today, that number is down to 400, and UNAIDS predicts that that number could be near zero by the year 2020, with the world on track to end AIDS as soon as 2030.

To harness the collective power of Apple customers for World AIDS Day 2017, more than 400 Apple stores will feature a red Apple logo for the week, and for every Apple Pay transaction made at a retail location, online or in-app, Apple will make a $1 donation to the Global Fund. App Store visitors around the world will see a Today tab takeover featuring stories dedicated to the cause including a behind-the-scenes look at how developers are supporting (RED). Gaming developer King is also rolling out limited-edition bundles across its popular titles — Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga and Candy Crush Soda Saga — with all proceeds from those in-app purchases going to the Global Fund.