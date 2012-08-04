Pixelmator Pro available on the Mac App Store

The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator Pro, codenamed Whirlwind, which includes a modern single-window interface, nondestructive, GPU-powered image editing tools, machine learning-enhanced editing features, and more.

"Its innovative, user-centered design makes editing images on a Mac simpler than ever, Saulius Dailide, one of the founders of the Pixelmator Team, said. “And with its GPU-powered and machine learning-enhanced editing tools, Pixelmator Pro is built for the future."

The dark single-window interface of Pixelmator Pro has been created exclusively for working with images. A streamlined design provides a completely native Mac app experience and is fully consistent with the look and feel of macOS. And a reimagined, user-centered workflow design makes the professional editing tools in Pixelmator Pro especially accessible, even to first-time users, according to Sailide.

Completely nondestructive color adjustments, effects, styles, and layouting tools in Pixelmator Pro give users the freedom and flexibility to go back and modify or delete individual changes at any point in the editing workflow. Thanks to the new presets feature, you can create a variety of combinations of multiple adjustments, effects, or styles, save them to your favorites and reuse them in any of your images. Drag and drop sharing allows you to share presets with others.

Integrated via the Core ML framework, machine learning lets Pixelmator Pro detect and understand various features within images, bringing a number of advancements, such as accurate automatic layer naming, automatic horizon detection, realistic object removal, and intelligent quick selections.

Designed exclusively for the Mac, Pixelmator Pro uses the Mac graphics processor in tandem with the latest Mac graphics technologies, such as Metal 2, Core Image, and OpenGL, to deliver fast, GPU-powered image editing. Built with Swift 4, Pixelmator Pro is a next-generation app that takes full advantage of the latest technological innovations in hardware and software, says Dailide.

He adds that the Pixelmator Team has packed a wide range of features and innovations into Pixelmator Pro, such as: full RAW support, including support for multiple RAW layers; HEIF file format compatibility; support for Adobe Photoshop images; complete macOS integration via full support for iCloud, Versions, Tabs, Full Screen, Split View, Sharing, Wide Color, and others; Metal 2-powered painting tools and dual texture brushes; retouching, reshaping, selecting, type, shape and vector tools; and more.

Pixelmator Pro requires macOS 10.13 or later and costs $59.99. It’s available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store (https://tinyurl.com/y78cxbp8) in the Graphics & Design category.