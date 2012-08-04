New version of ABBYY Real-Time Recognition SDK available
New version of ABBYY Real-Time Recognition SDK available

ABBYY (www.abbyy.com), a provider of intelligent capture solutions to improve business outcomes, has released a new version of the ABBYY Real-Time Recognition Software Development Kit (RTR SDK) with added data capture functionality on iOS and Android mobile platforms.

The Real-Time Recognition technology is capable of pulling text information from on-screen objects and automatically converting it into digital data on the mobile device. Using the live video stream, the new RTR SDK is able to extract text and data even from complex textures and objects set in natural scenes.

Delivering high text conversion accuracy, items converted using ABBYY real-time recognition technology require little to no verification by the user, according to Bruce Orcutt, senior vice president of Product Marketing at ABBYY. The “point and capture” technology enables software developers to build customizable apps that allow users to collect information from documents, objects and complex textures.

It works by pointing the smartphone camera to display the text on the preview screen, following which, the data is automatically extracted and processed on the device. Mobile apps powered by the technology will help enterprises enhance processes such as customer onboarding and motivate existing customers to use self-service technologies, Orcutt says.

ABBYY Real-Time Recognition SDK is available for integration into new or existing applications for iOS and Android and supports 63 recognition languages, including Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Cyrillic. The ABBYY developer toolkit supports integration and offers code samples and quick-start guides to help developers get started. A demo is available for download.

 

