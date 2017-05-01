B-Eng introduces Similar Pic Finder 1.0 for macOS

B-Eng has introduced Similar Pic Finder 1.0, a duplicate image discovery utility for macOS. It tracks down duplicates and copies of pictures.

The tool leverages three proprietary, dedicated algorithms to locate duplicates of images on a drive, independent of their name. The algorithms are optimized for different tasks. . A contour based algorithm takes care of focus base search, with a second specialized algorithm that traces colors and color gradients, while a fingerprint algorithm is able to ignore different sizes of images that are to be compared.

Similar Pic Finder requires macOS 10.10 or later. It costs $1.99 and is available at the Mac App Store (https://tinyurl.com/y8pk5n6g).