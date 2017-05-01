Brattoo Propaganda Software Introduces Photos Tagger for the Mac

Brattoo Propaganda Software has introduced Photos Tagger, a new addition to their applications suite.

Photos Tagger extracts the meta data from the Photos software database, and applies it to your photos as keywords. The app is designed to make it easier to find and organize your pics.

Photos Tagger (https://brattoo.com/propaganda/#photostagger) requires macOS 10.9 or later and Photos 2.x or higher. It costs $7.95. A demo is available for download.