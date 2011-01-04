TouchCopy for Mac updated to backup iPhone music and messages over Wi-Fi

Wide Angle Software has announced TouchCopy 16 (https://www.wideanglesoftware.com/touchcopy/), an update to the Mac version of their iPod and iPhone transfer software.

The new version of the TouchCopy adds support for Apple's new iPhone 8 and iPhone X. It enables users to backup all iPhone data such as music, photos and messages wirelessly from iPhones and other iOS devices to a Mac.

TouchCopy — usually priced at $29.99 for a one-year, single user license, or $39.99 (USD) for a lifetime, two-computer license, is now available from only $22.50 — through Tuesday, Nov. 30.