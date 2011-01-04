iBarcoder for macOS revved to version 3.9.4

Cristallight Software has released iBarcoder 3.9.4, an update to their barcode maker and label generator for macOS.

The app allows users to create and customize any style, shape, or size barcode and print them as labels, stickers and tags with just a few mouse clicks. The created barcodes are scannable with any stationary, cabled or wireless scanners. Version 3.9.4 brings functionality improvements to the app.

iBarcoder 3.9.4 requires macOS 10.7 or higher. It costs $49.95 and is available at the Cristallight Software website (http://www.cristallight.com/iBarcoder/) or the Mac App Store. A demo is available for download at the Cristallight Software site.