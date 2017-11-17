Easy Cut Studio for macOS upgraded to version 4.102

EasyCut Studio has updated Easy Cut Studio, its vinyl cutting software, to version 4.102. The app is for designing and outputting vinyl and digital print graphics.

The upgrade adds supports for over 100 new vinyl cutters including Goldcut JK Series, Redsail, Liyu, KingCut, Roland PNC, Secabo, Creation PCut, TENETH, UKCutter, VicSign, Ioline and more. It also adds cut selection only and mirror options for Roland cutting machines.

Easy Cut Studio 4.102 is compatible with any Mac running macOS 10.6 or higher. The 4.102 upgrade is available to all current Easy Cut Studio users at no charge. New users can get all the features and updates for $59.95 ($10 off) for a limited time with a lifetime free upgrade. A fully functional free trial version is available (http://www.easycutstudio.com/).