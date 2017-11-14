iHome expands line of Bluetooth Speaker Vanity Mirrors

iHome (www.ihomeaudio.com) is expanding its line of Bluetooth Speaker Vanity Mirrors with the iCVBT10 Reflect Pro model. This flat panel portable telescoping model with Built-in Siri and Google Voice is now available for purchase online and in-store at amazon.com and Bed Bath & Beyond for $199.99.

The biggest mirror in the series (10 x 13 inches) sports a rechargeable battery, includes a distortion-free mirror and has a 3.5-inch removable detail mirror with 10x magnification for the best beauty routine and detailed grooming. With multiple LED lighting options, consumers can listen to music, take phone calls and charge their mobile phones using the iCVBT10.

The iCVBT10 is the latest mirror to join iHome's popular Vanity Mirror line. The iCVBT2, released this summer, is a smaller version and includes built-in Siri and Google Voice ($79.99). Other Vanity Mirrors in the line include the portable, rechargeable 9-inch double-sided iCVBT7 with 7x magnification and the 6-inch double-sided iCVBT5 – all available at iHome.