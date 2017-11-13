Mapdiva updates Artboard 2 for macOS High Sierra

Mapdiva has released Artboard 2.0.7 for macOS High Sierra. It’s a maintainance update of the drawing software to create crisp vector graphics, logos, icons, and illustrations.

Artboard features "smart" objects, direct select tool, a powerful style generator and stacked styles that go way beyond simple fill and stroke, providing a wide range of spectacular effects. Templates help people, such as small business owners, students, hobbyist and 2D game designers, get started on their projects.

Artboard 2.0.7 sells for $39.99 directly from Mapdiva and is also available on the Mac App Store. A demo is available from the Mapdiva website (https://www.mapdiva.com/artboard/).