IK Multimedia releases iRig Keys I/O 25 & 49 keyboard controllers

IK Multimedia (www.ikmultimedia.com has announced that iRig Keys I/O, a keyboard controller range featuring a built-in audio interface, is now shipping worldwide.

iRig Keys I/O provides users with a flexible way to complete their music productions from start to end using a single piece of equipment. It comes with either 25 or 49 full-size keys offering a synth-action keybed and integrates a 96kHz/24-bit audio interface with a high-performance Class A preamp allowing users to record their instruments and microphones (including condenser mics requiring 48V phantom power) via its combo 1/4"/XLR input.

Plus, it provides controls such as velocity sensitive, multicolored pads, programmable touch-sensitive sliders, buttons and assignable knobs. iRig Keys I/O is Apple certified MFi hardware (Made for iPhone and iPad) which means it works right out of the box with all iOS devices with a Lightning port, including the latest iPhones.

The included Lightning cable allows for connection to iOS devices while the included USB cable connects to Mac and PC computers. iRig Keys I/O works with popular Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) like Logic Pro, Ableton Live, GarageBand, and others.

iRig Keys I/O is available from K Multimedia online store and IK authorized dealers worldwide for $299.99* for the 49-key version and $199.99 for the 25-key version.