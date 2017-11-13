Maintain Serves Up Cocktail 11.1 (High Sierra Edition)

Maintain has served up Cocktail 11.1 (High Sierra Edition), a new edition of Cocktail for users running macOS High Sierra.

Cocktail is a general purpose utility for macOS that lets users clean, repair and optimize their Macs. This version adds the ability to clear Twitter caches and macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 compatibility. It also has performance tweaks and bug fixes.

Cocktail costs $19 for a single user license. A demo is available for download (http://www.maintain.se/cocktail).