Star Micronics announces Apple Certified AirPrint POS Printer

POS printer manufacturer Star Micronics (http://star-emea.com) has officially received certification for the first Apple AirPrint POS printer: the $376 Star TSP654II AirPrint. This company says it’s the first 80 and 58mm receipt and ticket POS printer on the market to be Apple AirPrint certified.



AirPrint provides mobile printing solutions for Apple’s iPad, iPhone, iPod and MacBook users on any private network with the key objective to be able to wirelessly print via the customer’s network without installing specific printer drivers. With AirPrint support pre-installed on iOS devices, the user is able to connect to and print from the required printer.



Star’s TSP654II boasts a 300mm/second print speed, 203 dpi print output, and a compact footprint. The printer can be used in vertical or horizontal mode and includes a wall mount bracket in the box as standard. Available in charcoal black or ultra white casing, the printer matches the Star CB2002 cash drawer options. There’s also a splash proof cover option.