Output Factory for Adobe InDesign addresses macOS Security Bug -

Zevrix Solutions has announced Output Factory 2.2.2, a maintenance update to company's output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

Output Factory automates printing, exporting and preflighting from InDesign and offers batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning, preflighting and more. The new version addressed a macOS security bug that invoked app translocation for no reason, which prevented Output Factory from recognizing the version of InDesign the plug-in was installed with.

Output Factory can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $169.95 (there’s a “lite” version for $119.95). A demo is available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from BatchOutput and Output Factory 1.x. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.