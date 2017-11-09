Output Factory for Adobe InDesign addresses macOS Security Bug

21″ iMacs on sale for $100-$120 off MSRP
MacMall has 2017 21″ Apple iMacs on sale for up to $120 off MSRP. Shipping is free:
– 21″ 2.3GHz iMac: $999 $100 off
– 21″ 3.0GHz iMac: $1199 $100 off
– 21″ 3.4GHz iMac: $1379 $120 off
For more... Read more
15″ Space Gray MacBook Pros, Apple refurbishe...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2017 15″ Space Gray MacBook Pros available for $360 to $420 off the cost of new models. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free... Read more
Snag a 2017 iMac, Apple refurbished, for up t...
Apple has a full line of Certified Refurbished 2017 21″ and 27″ iMacs available starting at $1019 and ranging up to $350 off original MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free... Read more
Save with 2016 Apple refurbished 9″ and 12″ i...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 12″ WiFi iPad Pros available starting at $589. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free:
– 32GB 12″ iPad Pro WiFi: $589... Read more
9-inch iPads on sale for up to $60 off MSRP,...
B&H Photo has 9.7″ 2017 iPads on sale for $10-$60 off MSRP for a limited time. Shipping is free, and pay sales tax in NY & NJ only:
– 32GB iPad WiFi: $299, $30 off
– 128GB iPad WiFi: $419, $... Read more
Apple offers refurbished 15″ 2.2GHz MacBook P...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 15″ 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pros available for $1699. That’s $300 off MSRP for this model, and it’s the lowest price available for a 15″ MacBook Pro currently offered by... Read more
Sunday sale: 13″ 2.3GHz Gray MacBook Pro for...
B&H Photo has the 2017 13″ 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPXQ2LL/A) on sale today for $1149 including free shipping. Their price is $150 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest price available for... Read more
13″ MacBook Airs, Apple refurbished, availabl...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2017 13″ MacBook Airs available starting at $849. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free:
– 13″ 1.8GHz/8GB/128GB MacBook Air (... Read more
Early Black Friday sale: 10″ Apple iPad Pros...
B&H Photo has 10.5″ WiFi iPad Pros in stock today and on sale for up to $100 off MSRP. Each iPad includes free shipping, and B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only:
– 10.5″ 64GB WiFi iPad... Read more
Apple slashes $90-$100 off refurbished 2016 1...
Apple dropped prices on Certified Refurbished 2016 15″ and 13″ Touch Bar MacBook Pros today. Prices dropped by $100 for 15″ models and $90 for 13″ models. An Apple one-year warranty is included with... Read more