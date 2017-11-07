Apple updates Pages, Keynote, and Numbers for macOS

Apple has updated Pages, Keynote, and Numbers for macOS to, respectively versions 6.3.1, 7.3.1, and 4.3.1. All offer stability and performance improvements.

Pages is a word processing app for macOS. Keynote lets you create presentations and slides. Numbers is a spreadsheet app. The upgrades are available at the Mac App Store.