Apple releases iOS 11.1.1 with fix for keyboard auto-correct issue

Apple has released iOS 11.1.1. You can download it on all iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings --> General --> Software Update.

iOS 11.1. fixes an issue with keyboard auto-correct that causes "i" to autocorrect to A[?]. It also fixes an issue where “Hey Siri” stops working.