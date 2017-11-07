STARDOM announces Thunderbolt 3 storage solutions

STARDOM has a released a Thunderbolt 3 storage solution, available in capacities from 2-bay to 8-bay, with or without Hardware RAID. The solutions are targeted to video, audio, and photo professionals.



All STARDOM Thunderbolt 3 RAID storages come with a hardware RAID controller inside. It’s designed to offer reliability and enhanced productivity by keeping systems running at full performance even in the event of a complete volume rebuild.



The 8-bay, rack-mount type DR8-TB3, which supports hardware RAID 0/5/6, is ready for shipping. Other models are due soon. For more information, visit www.STARDOM.com.tw .