AKVIS Sketch Video for macOS updated to version 3.1

AKVIS (www.akvis.com) has released AKVIS Sketch Video 3.1 an update of the After Effects and Premiere Pro plugin for converting videos into animated cartoons, both black and white and color. The new version provides full compatibility with Premiere Pro CC 2018 and After Effects CC 2018.

AKVIS Sketch Video offers two drawing styles: Classic and Artistic, each with a number of ready-to-use presets for 4K, HD, and SD video formats. The Classic style produces contour lines; the Artistic style imitates hand-drawn animation. Both styles offer a variety of

AKVIS Sketch Video requires macOS 10l7 and higher. It costs $69 for the home version and $99 for the pro edition. One license key allows activating the software on two computers. Version 3.1 is a free update for users who bought or upgraded Sketch Video in the last 12 months. Users whose license is older and is not valid for the new version can get Sketch Video 3.1 for $14.95. A demo is available for download.