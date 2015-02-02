Retrospect 14.6 for Mac is now available

Retrospect has announced product enhancements for its data protection suite with the release of Retrospect 14.6 for Mac and Retrospect 12.6 for Window. Both offer could storage integration with DigitalOcean Spaces, Google Cloud Storage locations in Frankfurt, Germany and São Paulo, Brazil and Aufiero Informatica in Argentina.

Cloud backup to third-party cloud storage providers allows Retrospect customers a seamless way to protect their Mac, Windows, and Linux environment off-site. With these new cloud storage locations, IT administrators have even more choices for their off-site protection. A full list of certified providers is available at retrospect.com/cloudcertified. According to Jean-Christian Dumas, vice president of Worldwide Sales Retrospect, Retrospect for Mac now included the following new features:

° Retrospect's daily backup report email has been improved to support better analytics for large-scale environments with hundreds of clients, with a high-level summary, a section for errors, and a table of clients that are not protected.

° Customers are now able to customize Retrospect's HTML email template with their own header and footer, enabling IT administrators to add their contact details for quick access to support.

° Improved error reporting. To reduce the noise of spurious warnings, Retrospect no longer identifies the following issues as warnings: cached files that don’t compare (operating system files during a live system backup) or files that are no longer present (files that were present during the scan but not during backup).

° Retrospect now better adapts to network hiccups and timeouts with a faster retry mechanism and improved error handling.

Retrospect 14.6 for Mac and Retrospect 12.6 for Windows are free for customers that have Retrospect 12.x for Windows and Retrospect 14.x for Mac and available immediately. The latest version of Retrospect Virtual is also available immediately as a free update to customers. Retrospect is available in sx languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, and Japanese.