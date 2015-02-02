Minder Softworks releases Photonium web browser for the Mac

Minder Softworks has announced Photonium, a minimalist web browser for macOS (10.11 and higher). It offers the unique ability to view photos stored in Apple's Photos app in a separate pane.

This capability allows users to drag and drop photos to upload to Craigslist, eBay, Amazon Prints, Wordpress sites, and more. Traditionally, users who have their photos organized in Photos.app are unable to drag from Photos directly into their web browser to upload images. Instead, they must save images from the software to their desktop or other folder, switch applications to their browser, then upload their files. This then leaves the extra image files on their desktop or in another folder, which must then be deleted.

Photonium simplifies this process by combining a minimalist web browser with a Photo library browser. Users slick a button in Photonium's window title bar to reveal the images and movies that are saved in Photos. They can view by album and adjust the size of the thumbnail. Once the desired image is located, the user can drag and drop it into any website that supports drag and drop image uploading.

Photonium's simplified web browser has tabbed browsing, bookmarks, bookmark groups, global and per-tab history, download manager, pop-up blocking, private browing, and more. Photonium is immediately available on the Mac App Store (http://tinyurl.com/yaz73v5t) for $3.99.