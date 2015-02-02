Kool Tools: ThinEdge bumper case for the iPhone X

CAZE’s (www.cazestore.com) ThinEdge bumper for iPhone X is one of the world's slimmest frame cases, measuring just 1mm. It’s a stylish bumper composed of two parts: a flexible frame and a fastener.

It offers tough protection for your iPhone, while preserving its natural beauty. CAZE offers three different fasteners in this new version for dressing up your new iPhone.

Constructed of lightweight and impact absorbing material, the ThinEdge frame case comes with three different colored fasteners for you to personalize your iPhone. It’s available in two editions: (1) Matte and (2) Clear. ThinEdge matte features a smooth silk finish that gives a soft hand feel while enhancing grip. ThinEdge Clear is an ideal for iPhone lovers to show off the design of the iPhone sleek profile and beauty finish of Apple's design.

To maintain the balance between case-minimalism and protection, CAZE used one of the strongest materials TR-90 and applied an impact absorbing technology to make the case so thin and tough. It fits tightly around the edges of the iPhone and the corners are reinforced to bear the brunt of any impact and the front and back have raised edges to protect the screen and back glass. The result leaves the back and front of the iPhone X fully exposed visually, but shielded against scratches and the rear camera(s) would not be in touch with the flat surface.

The ThinEdge is easy to install. Its anti-slip property gives the iPhone more grip on surfaces. It offers easy access to all phone functions without having to remove the case. Open access to your Lightning connector makes charging easy. And not only is it designed to work perfectly with iPhone Lightning Dock, but it's also designed to work perfectly with CAZE screen protectors (which come with the case).